Peterson (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Peterson notched 1,000 rushing yards this season for the first time since 2015 and eighth time in 12 pro campaigns, pushing him to eighth all-time for career yards on the ground with 13,318. Still, he continues to carry a shoulder injury that regularly impacts his practice reps. As he does most weeks, expect him to ditch the designation by week's end in preparation for an Eagles defense that allowed him to run for a career-best 90-yard touchdown dash Week 13.

More News
Our Latest Stories