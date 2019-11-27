Play

Peterson (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

In the Redskins' Week 10 win against the Lions, three different running backs were utilized, with Derrius Guice (41 percent of the offensive snaps) leading the way, followed by Peterson (34 percent) and Wendell Smallwood (28 percent). Guice and Peterson both received 11 touches, but neither back was particularly productive (38 versus 49 yards from scrimmage, respectively). The breakdown of reps out of Washington's backfield could be even more cluttered when Chris Thompson (toe) is cleared to suit up. Before the team takes the field again Sunday at Carolina, Peterson will aim to ditch his own health concern.

