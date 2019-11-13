Play

Peterson was limited in practice Wednesday due to a toe injury.

Peterson's reps were previously capped by a Grade 1 high-ankle sprain and Grade 2 low-ankle sprain, but he still served as the Redskins' lead runner, mostly due to lack of depth with Derrius Guice (knee) on injured reserve and Chris Thompson tending to turf toe. Guice is back in action Sunday against the Jets and Thompson remains sidelined, but interim coach Bill Callahan still considers Peterson to be the team's No. 1 back. Assuming Peterson gets past his current health concern, he'll serve in that role this weekend and beyond.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories