Peterson (ankle, shoulder, knee) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, according to the NFL Communications site.

Peterson is dealing with an array of injuries at the moment. The initial issue this season was a sprained ankle from Week 3, which followed him into prep for a Week 5 game at New Orleans, despite a bye between the two outings. After that contest, he said that he sustained a dislocated shoulder, an injury that was later confirmed by an MRI to be a strained shoulder. He also picked up a knee injury along the way. While he isn't expected to miss a game at this time, there's a chance his snap count could be impacted Sunday versus the Panthers and beyond.

