Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited by trio of injuries
Peterson (ankle, shoulder, knee) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, according to the NFL Communications site.
Peterson is dealing with an array of injuries at the moment. The initial issue this season was a sprained ankle from Week 3, which followed him into prep for a Week 5 game at New Orleans, despite a bye between the two outings. After that contest, he said that he sustained a dislocated shoulder, an injury that was later confirmed by an MRI to be a strained shoulder. He also picked up a knee injury along the way. While he isn't expected to miss a game at this time, there's a chance his snap count could be impacted Sunday versus the Panthers and beyond.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Diagnosed with strained shoulder•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Scheduled for MRI•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Dislocates shoulder in first half•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Quiet against former team•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Full participant at Saturday's practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Looking good for Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...