Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited effectiveness in win
Peterson rushed 19 times for 51 yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Jacksonville.
Peterson got plenty of touches but didn't find much running room with the Jaguars focusing on stopping the run and daring fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson to beat them. Expect a similarly large workload against crowded fronts for Peterson against the Titans in Week 16.
