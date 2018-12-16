Peterson rushed 19 times for 51 yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Jacksonville.

Peterson got plenty of touches but didn't find much running room with the Jaguars focusing on stopping the run and daring fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson to beat them. Expect a similarly large workload against crowded fronts for Peterson against the Titans in Week 16.

