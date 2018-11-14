Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited in practice Wednesday
Peterson (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Despite the continue cap on his practice reps, Peterson said he's "feeling good" as the Redskins embark on their final seven games of the season. "My shoulder, I'm back to bench pressing," he noted. "I hadn't done that in three weeks. ... As I stand in front of you guys, my body is feeling amazing." On a per-game basis, he's averaging 18.8 touches for 93.3 yards from scrimmage while scoring five touchdowns in nine contests. With little competition for reps due to Chris Thompson's bout with another rib injury, Peterson shouldn't have a problem getting touches Sunday against the Texans' sixth-ranked run defense (92.9 yards per game).
