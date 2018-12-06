Peterson (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Peterson followed a normal day off Wednesday with a predictable cap on his reps at Thursday's session. More often than not, he's been cleared of any designation on the final injury report of each week, but this past weekend was a notable exception, when he was questionable for a Week 13 matchup with the Eagles. During said contest, he ripped off the longest TD run of his career (90 yards), so he's generally a decent play in his age-33 season. Assuming he plays Sunday versus the Giants, Peterson will attempt to exploit the NFL's 24th-ranked run defense (124.9 yards per game).

