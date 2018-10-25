Peterson (ankle/shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins are implementing a plan in which Peterson will be held out the first practice of the week to give the 33-year-old some rest. After taking a seat Wednesday, he returned to individual drills Thursday, but it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared on Friday's injury report. There's a chance Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) returns from a two-game absence Sunday against the Giants, but his presence early on didn't have a huge impact on Peterson, who averaged 16.8 touches per contest during the first four outings of the season (as opposed to 26 per the past two).

