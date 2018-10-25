Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited Thursday
Peterson (ankle/shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
The Redskins are implementing a plan in which Peterson will be held out the first practice of the week to give the 33-year-old some rest. After taking a seat Wednesday, he returned to individual drills Thursday, but it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared on Friday's injury report. There's a chance Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) returns from a two-game absence Sunday against the Giants, but his presence early on didn't have a huge impact on Peterson, who averaged 16.8 touches per contest during the first four outings of the season (as opposed to 26 per the past two).
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Wednesday to be regular day off•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Totals 107 yards in win•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: On track for active status•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Questionable, but should be fine Sunday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Turns in limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...