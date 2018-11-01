Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited Thursday
Peterson (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Peterson is following a similar path to last week, when he opened with a DNP on Wednesday only to be cleared on the final injury report. Assuming the same occurs this week, he may be working without Chris Thompson (ribs) for a third time in four games. When Thompson was held out Weeks 6 and 7, Peterson combined for 42 touches for 204 yards from scrimmage, but an end-zone visit eluded him.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting a day off from practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Explodes for 156 scrimmage yards•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Good to go•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting regular day off•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Totals 107 yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...