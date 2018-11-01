Peterson (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Peterson is following a similar path to last week, when he opened with a DNP on Wednesday only to be cleared on the final injury report. Assuming the same occurs this week, he may be working without Chris Thompson (ribs) for a third time in four games. When Thompson was held out Weeks 6 and 7, Peterson combined for 42 touches for 204 yards from scrimmage, but an end-zone visit eluded him.

