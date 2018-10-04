Peterson (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Since spraining his ankle Week 3, Peterson rehabbed throughout the Redskins' Week 4 bye and emerged with a limited showing in the first practice of Week 5 prep. It wouldn't surprise if the team exercises caution with its starting running back, with Saturday's injury report giving his chances of suiting up Monday at New Orleans.

More News
Our Latest Stories