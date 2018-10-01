Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited to side work
Peterson (ankle) is working on a side field with the training staff at Monday's practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Peterson sprained his ankle in a Week 3 win over the Packers and was spotted wearing a protective boot last Monday. He's no longer wearing the boot after a bye week, but he apparently isn't quite ready to practice with his teammates. The Redskins won't release an official injury report until Thursday, ahead of a Monday Night Football matchup with the Saints in Week 5. The backfield will be manned by Chris Thompson, Samaje Perine and Kapri Bibbs if Peterson ultimately isn't available.
