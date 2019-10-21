Peterson (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins didn't host practice Monday, but Peterson wouldn't have been able to participate anyway. He's trending toward an absence for Thursday's game against the Vikings, but Peterson underwent an MRI on Monday that will reveal the extent of his injury. Chris Thompson (toe) was also listed as a DNP, so Wendell Smallwood and Craig Reynolds are the next men up if neither can play.

