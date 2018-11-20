Peterson (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Peterson typically endures some sort of restriction on his practice reps to kick off the week, but the regimen could continue another day or two with the Redskins facing a quick turnaround between games. His performance has waned over the last three games, as evidenced by 3.1 YPC on his 44 rushes during that stretch. However, he offset the lacking production with a two-touchdown effort this past Sunday against the Texans. Assuming he gets the all-clear, per usual, Peterson may find the going tough Thursday against the Cowboys' fifth-ranked run defense (95.0 yards per game).