Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Listed as questionable but should be fine
Peterson (ankle/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, but he noted that he feels much better than he did at the same point last week, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Peterson doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing the contest, considering he played through the same pair of injuries last week while taking 17 carries for 97 yards in a 23-17 win over the Panthers. Fellow running back Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) is truly questionable, with the expectation of a game-time decision. Kapri Bibbs likely would take most of Thompson's vacated snaps in the event of an absence, but Peterson might also benefit from a bit of extra work.
