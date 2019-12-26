Peterson's absence from practice Thursday was attributed to a toe injury on the Redskins' official report.

Despite Peterson's appearance on the injury report, all indications are that he was receiving a maintenance day Thursday and isn't any real danger of sitting out the Week 17 matchup in Dallas. The 34-year-old is in line to lead Washington's rushing attack in the season finale and has a good chance to reach the 1,000-yard scrimmage threshold for the 10th time in his 13-year career. He'll enter Sunday just 38 scrimmage yards shy of the benchmark.