Interim coach Bill Callahan said Peterson (toe) had a veteran day off Thursday and will be "fine" to play Sunday against the Jets, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson isn't out of the woods yet, as he was limited by a toe injury at Wednesday's practice. Still, Callahan has insisted Peterson will remain the Redskins' lead back, even with Derrius Guice (knee) set to be available for the first time since Week 1. Friday's practice report should provide the final word regarding Peterson's status.