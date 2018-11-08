Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Logs full practice session
Peterson (shoulder) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Peterson dislocated his shoulder in the Redskins' Oct. 8 loss to the Saints, but it hasn't prevented him from suiting up in the last four games, during which he's averaged 4.8 yards per carry on 76 totes. While Peterson's full participation in the Redskins' second practice of the week suggests his health is improving, the running back's fantasy prospects have nonetheless taken a hit after both of Washington's starting guards, Shawn Lauvao (knee) and Brandon Scherff (pectoral), suffered season-ending injuries in Week 9 against Atlanta. In addition to those losses, left tackle Trent Williams (thumb) appears likely to miss a second straight game Sunday. It could be difficult for Peterson to find open running room this weekend, even against a vulnerable Tampa Bay defense.
