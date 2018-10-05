Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Looking good for Monday
Peterson (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday and appears to be on track for Monday's game in New Orleans, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Despite being listed as limited for a second straight day, Peterson appeared to move through drills without any hesitation. His status will still be worth monitoring when the Redskins release their final injury report Saturday.
