Peterson gained 28 yards on 11 carries during Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Giants.

Peterson received double-digit carries for the third straight game, but his 2.5 yards per carry continued a theme of inefficiency in his play. In fact, Peterson has totaled just 90 yards on 33 carries (2.7 yards per carry) through Week 4 while making a minimal impact as a pass-catcher (four receiving yards on five targets). With that said, the Redskins don't have many viable alternatives for carries at the moment and should continue to use Peterson until they fall far enough behind to abandon the run game. This will likely remain the case in next Sunday's home matchup with the Patriots.

