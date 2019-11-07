Peterson won't necessarily lose his starting job to Derrius Guice, who was activated Wednesday from injured reserve, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Peterson enters a Week 10 bye after four consecutive games with at least 81 rushing yards and 4.1 yards per carry. It hasn't been enough to pull Washington's offense out of the gutter, but it does provide solid evidence that the 34-year-old is still a useful NFL player. The nature of the workload split between Peterson and Guice may partially depend on the health of passing-down back Chris Thompson, who missed the past three games due to turf toe. If Thompson isn't ready after the bye week, Guice would have better odds to take the snaps and touches that have been going to Wendell Smallwood. Even so, it can only be bad news for Peterson's fantasy value to have legitimate competition for carries.