Peterson ran for 108 yards on 18 carries and caught his only target for 22 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Buffalo.

The veteran Peterson was leaned upon heavily in the first half against the Bills, delivering 83 rushing yards on nine attempts as interim coach Bill Callahan only required rookie Dwayne Haskins to drop back nine times through the first two quarters of play. Though he has not accounted for more than two receptions or 27 receiving yards in a game this season, Peterson has still proven capable of providing a high fantasy floor of late, averaging 95.8 rushing yards per game over the past four weeks. He now has a chance to rest his body over Washington's Week 10 bye, before returning Nov. 17 for a matchup against a Jets defense that held Miami to 40 yards on 24 team rush attempts Sunday.