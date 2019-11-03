Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Monstrous first half against Bills
Peterson ran for 108 yards on 18 carries and caught his only target for 22 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Buffalo.
The veteran Peterson was leaned upon heavily in the first half against the Bills, delivering 83 rushing yards on nine attempts as interim coach Bill Callahan only required rookie Dwayne Haskins to drop back nine times through the first two quarters of play. Though he has not accounted for more than two receptions or 27 receiving yards in a game this season, Peterson has still proven capable of providing a high fantasy floor of late, averaging 95.8 rushing yards per game over the past four weeks. He now has a chance to rest his body over Washington's Week 10 bye, before returning Nov. 17 for a matchup against a Jets defense that held Miami to 40 yards on 24 team rush attempts Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: To be used early and often•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Returns to practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: No practice reps Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Solid in milestone night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...