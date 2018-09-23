Peterson rushed 19 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 31-17 win over the Packers on Sunday.

For the second time in three games to open the season, Peterson looked like a vintage version of himself. The former Pro Bowler ripped off a 41-yard run and averaged an impressive 6.3 yards per tote, leading the Washington backfield in carries by a comfortable margin. It's difficult to imagine Peterson retaining this level of effectiveness for a full season, but the early returns are hard to argue with thus far. He'll look to rest up and return refreshed following a Week 4 bye for a Week 5 Monday night battle against the Saints.