Peterson will need to earn his spot on the 53-man roster, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Peterson joined Washington on a one-year deal for $1.015 million, the veteran's minimum for a player with his tenure. He has less than two weeks to make an impression before roster cutdown day, hoping to convince the Redskins he can provide an upgrade on Rob Kelley and/or Samaje Perine (ankle). Coach Jay Gruden expects Peterson to get a few touches in Friday's preseason game against the Broncos.