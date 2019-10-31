Redskins' Adrian Peterson: No practice reps Thursday
Peterson (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
In Weeks 7 and 8, Peterson played two games in the span of five days with a Grade 1 high-ankle sprain and Grade 2 low-ankle sprain. And in preparation for the second contest, he logged just one limited practice before getting clearance to play last Thursday in Minnesota. If he follows a similar regimen this week, he likely would be in line to lead the Redskins' backfield Sunday at Buffalo, but Friday's injury report will have the final word.
