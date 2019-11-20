Redskins' Adrian Peterson: No practice Wednesday
Peterson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.
Peterson has tended to a number of lower-body injuries the past month, the most recent of them a toe issue. After sharing backfield work with Derrius Guice and Wendell Smallwood this past Sunday against the Jets, Peterson was seen with a noticeable limp Monday. On top of that, fellow veteran Chris Thompson (toe) returned to practice Wednesday, so Peterson's standing in the Redskins' backfield is somewhat precarious.
