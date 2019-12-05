Play

Peterson was absent from Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Redskins have given Peterson regular maintenance days this season, so he's likely getting the day off to tend to his most-recent health concern, a toe injury. Despite having Derrius Guice back in the fold the past three games, Peterson still has racked up 35 touches for 178 yards from scrimmage and one TD. Meanwhile, Guice has turned 31 touches into 244 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in that same span.

