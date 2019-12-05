Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Not practicing Thursday
Peterson was absent from Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Redskins have given Peterson regular maintenance days this season, so he's likely getting the day off to tend to his most-recent health concern, a toe injury. Despite having Derrius Guice back in the fold the past three games, Peterson still has racked up 35 touches for 178 yards from scrimmage and one TD. Meanwhile, Guice has turned 31 touches into 244 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in that same span.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Runs for 99 yards and a score•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited by toe again•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Tallies 49 yards in win•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Suiting up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...