Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Not seen at practice
Peterson (toe) wasn't spotted during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Peterson's status won't be confirmed until the Redskins release their injury report, but it appears he's logging a second DNP in a row. After Peterson, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson (toe) have made appearances in both sessions, so this backfield remains one to watch as the week goes on.
