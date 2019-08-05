Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Nursing mild ankle issue
Peterson is expected to sit out Monday's practice while tending to a mild ankle injury, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Peterson missed the Redskins' previous session due to the issue, but coach Jay Gruden said there was little concern about the veteran running back's health heading into the regular season. Though the 34-year-old could be subjected to limited reps during the exhibition slate as a result of the injury, that likely would have been the case even if he was at optimal health. Peterson finished the 2018 season as Washington's top back, but he'll face stiffer competition for reps this season with Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson back to full strength early in training camp.
