Interim coach Bill Callahan said he expects Peterson (toe) to practice Friday and suit up Sunday against the Lions, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Callahan termed Peterson's DNP on Wednesday a "day off," but the absence extended into Thursday. Peterson likely doesn't have to practice in full Friday to be cleared for game action. However, when it comes to Sunday's contest, Peterson will have to contend with rookie Derrius Guice and perhaps Chris Thompson (toe) out of the backfield, making it difficult to predict the breakdown of touches.