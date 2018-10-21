Redskins' Adrian Peterson: On track for active status
The Redskins are expected to make Peterson (ankle/shoulder) active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Though listed as questionable with a pair of injuries, Peterson was never believed to be in any serious danger of missing Sunday's contest after relaying Friday that he felt healthier than he did a week ago. His availability won't be officially confirmed until approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff, but fantasy owners who were intending on using Peterson this week can probably go through with those plans.
