The Redskins are expected to make Peterson (ankle/shoulder) active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Though listed as questionable with a pair of injuries, Peterson was never believed to be in any serious danger of missing Sunday's contest after relaying Friday that he felt healthier than he did a week ago. His availability won't be officially confirmed until approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff, but fantasy owners who were intending on using Peterson this week can probably go through with those plans.