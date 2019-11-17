Peterson is expected to remain the Redskins' starting running back Sunday against the Jets, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Interim coach Bill Callahan already hinted that Peterson would retain the top spot on the depth chart even with Week 1 starter Derrius Guice (knee) back from injured reserve, though the coach pledged that Guice would get plenty of work, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Most likely, the Redskins will task Guice with filling the change-of-pace/pass-catching role that has typically belonged to Chris Thompson (toe), who is inactive for a fourth straight game. Peterson thus projects to handle the bigger workload between the two backs, though Guice's presence may result in some downturn from the nearly 15 carries plus receptions that Peterson had averaged over the previous eight contests.