Peterson (ankle) is confident he'll be able to suit up against his former team Thursday night, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

While officially listed as questionable for the contest, Peterson says his ankle injury has improved and he intends to play through any discomfort. The injury was sustained at some point during the Week 7 shutout loss to San Francisco, where Peterson saw nearly two-thirds of the snap share and registered 20 carries for 81 yards against one of the league's toughest run defenses. The Vikings aren't exactly the most friendly matchup either, as their defense has allowed opposing running backs to reach the end zone just once all season.