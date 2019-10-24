Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Optimistic about Thursday night
Peterson (ankle) is confident he'll be able to suit up against his former team Thursday night, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
While officially listed as questionable for the contest, Peterson says his ankle injury has improved and he intends to play through any discomfort. The injury was sustained at some point during the Week 7 shutout loss to San Francisco, where Peterson saw nearly two-thirds of the snap share and registered 20 carries for 81 yards against one of the league's toughest run defenses. The Vikings aren't exactly the most friendly matchup either, as their defense has allowed opposing running backs to reach the end zone just once all season.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Status in question for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Fails to practice Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Has high- and low-ankle sprains•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Picks up ankle injury•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Leading rusher in shutout loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...