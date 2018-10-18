Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Participates in individual drills
Peterson (ankle/shoulder) took part in individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
After taking off Wednesday to focus on treatment for an assortment of injuries, Peterson is destined to be called at least a limited participant Thursday. Look for his status to be clarified on the Redskins' second injury report of the week.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Productive in lead-back role•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Likely to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Could be game-time call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...