Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Picks up ankle injury
Peterson had an MRI on his ankle Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Peterson has put together back-to-back productive outings with an elevated snap count (63.6 percent during that span) en route to 43 carries for 199 yards and two catches for 18 yards. According to Keim, Peterson picked up the injury in Sunday's 9-0 defeat to the 49ers, so his status will be one to watch closely as the week goes on. With Chris Thompson (toe) also in recovery mode, the only other running backs on the Redskins' 53-man roster are Wendell Smallwood and Craig Reynolds.
