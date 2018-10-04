Peterson (ankle) participated in practice Thursday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After spraining his ankle Week 3, Peterson has benefited from the Redskins early bye Week 4 and a Monday night affair Week 5 in the team's return to action, giving him plenty of time to rest and rehab. It's unclear how much work he'll fit in, but his activity level will be confirmed upon the release of Thursday's injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories