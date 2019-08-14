Peterson (ankle) has returned to practice at training camp.

Briefly sidelined by an ankle injury, Peterson otherwise seems to have enjoyed good health throughout spring and summer practices. He was held out of the preseason opener along with a slew of other key veterans, but he could get a few carries in the second or third week of the exhibition slate. The 34-year-old is facing competition from Derrius Guice, who still hasn't been cleared for full contact but appears on track for a game appearance before the end of the preseason. With Chris Thompson set to handle passing downs, Washington may open the season with a three-headed backfield.

