Peterson has secured a roster spot and is primed for a key role on first and second downs, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Peterson was held out of Thursday's preseason finale in Baltimore after taking 11 carries for 56 yards the previous week against the Broncos. He didn't need much time to climb past Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine on the depth chart, and it's now possible one of the two will be released before Week 1. Chris Thompson (leg) will still have a key role on passing downs, but Peterson is the favorite to start and get most of the carries in Washington's season opener at Arizona on Sept. 9.