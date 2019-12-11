Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Primed for more carries
Peterson is expected to serve as the Redskins' clear No. 1 running back with Derrius Guice (knee) having been placed on injured reserve, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Peterson is the clear favorite to lead Washington's backfield through the last three games of the season, while Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood are candidates to play change-of-pace roles. With Guice having been forced out of Week 14's loss to the Packers in the second quarter, Washington turned to Peterson (20 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse. The veteran practiced in full Wednesday despite being listed with a toe injury, and he could be in line for similarly significant volume during Sunday's divisional tilt against the Eagles.
