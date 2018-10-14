Peterson (shoulder) rushed 17 times for 97 yards and failed to come up with his only target in the Redskins' 23-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

With Chris Thompson (ribs/ankle) out of action, Peterson was slated for a solid workload Sunday. He paced the Redskins backfield in carries as expected, although his 17 rushing touches fell right within the range of the volume he'd logged since a 26-carry opener. Peterson once again looked very effective, averaging well over 5.0 yards per carry for the second time in the last three games. The 33-year-old has been surprisingly viable as a lead-back option thus far and will look to put forth another solid effort against the Cowboys in a Week 7 divisional showdown.