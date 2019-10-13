Peterson ran for 118 yards on 23 carries and added 18 yards on two catches during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Dolphins.

Peterson took an inside handoff early in the second quarter and kept bouncing outside until he found daylight, hustling up the field for a 25-yard gain to set up Washington's first score of the contest. The yardage more than doubled Peterson's previous longest carry of the season and was one of several chunk plays the veteran back delivered against a weak Miami run defense. The performance increased Peterson's per-carry rushing average from 2.7 yards to 3.6, but he should find more resistance Sunday from a 49ers run defense that has been among the league's best.