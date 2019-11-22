Peterson (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit after he returned to practice Friday as a limited participant.

Fellow running back Chris Thompson (toe) also is listed as questionable, with Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington suggesting that Peterson would be more likely to play if the team were to hold Thompson out for another week. It all lends to a confusing situation ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Derrius Guice the only running back locked in for a significant role. The extent of that role partially depends on the health of his teammates, with Peterson in particular providing significant competition for carries. The inactive list Sunday morning should help clear things up, at least a little bit.