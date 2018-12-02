Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Questionable for Week 13
Updating a previous report, Peterson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.
A prior report indicated Peterson wouldn't carry a designation into the Week 13 matchup after practicing in a limited fashion Friday and Saturday, but Washington evidently erred on the side of caution by affixing the questionable tag to the running back. Peterson has been playing through the dislocated shoulder since early October, so the expectation is he'll ultimately gain clearance to suit up come Monday. That said, there's a little more risk in keeping Peterson in fantasy lineups than usual with Washington and Philadelphia playing the last game of the week and few alternatives likely to be available in the event the running back ends up a surprise scratch.
