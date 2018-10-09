Peterson rushed four times for six yards and caught two of three targets for 36 yards in Monday night's 43-19 loss to the Saints.

Peterson overcame his ankle injury to suit up against his former team, but after Washington fell behind by a considerable margin, the veteran saw his workload slashed considerably. In fact, entering Monday's contest, Peterson had averaged over 18 carries per game. While that drop off provided an unwanted surprise to his fantasy owners, it wasn't like anyone else on the Redskins offense played well in his stead. In the wake of such a one-sided defeat, Peterson and company will look to get back on track in Week 6 versus the Panthers.