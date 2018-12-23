Peterson toted the rock 26 times for 119 yards in Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Titans. He caught one of two targets for eight yards.

Peterson's third 100-yard game of the season pushed him over 1,000 rushing yards for the first time since 2015. The 33-year-old appeared to be losing gas over the last two weeks (29 rushes for 67 yards), but his big day on the ground proved that his renaissance year is not over yet. Peterson will look to put a bow on his strong Comeback Player of the Year bid in a matchup against the Eagles' 11th-ranked rush defense in Week 17.