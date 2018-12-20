Peterson (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game at Tennessee.

Over the course of the previous 10 games -- the amount of time he's dealt with a lingering shoulder injury -- Peterson emerged from the week of prep with a designation a trio of times. After following an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week, he'll keep that number at three. Peterson now can focus on a Week 16 matchup with the Titans, who have allowed 90.5 rushing yards per game to running backs this season.

