Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Ready for Week 16
Peterson (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game at Tennessee.
Over the course of the previous 10 games -- the amount of time he's dealt with a lingering shoulder injury -- Peterson emerged from the week of prep with a designation a trio of times. After following an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week, he'll keep that number at three. Peterson now can focus on a Week 16 matchup with the Titans, who have allowed 90.5 rushing yards per game to running backs this season.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited again•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited again by shoulder•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited effectiveness in win•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Workload limited at practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...