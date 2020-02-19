Play

Peterson's contract option for 2020 has been picked up.

Washington can still clear out cap space if Peterson is released at a later date, but it makes sense to keep him around after Derrius Guice managed just five regular-season appearances through his first two years in the NFL. Elsewhere in the Washington backfield, Chris Thompson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, while 2019 fourth-round pick Bryce Love (knee) is expected to compete for a role. Peterson will turn 35 in March.

