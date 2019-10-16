Peterson (quadriceps) received a veteran rest day Wednesday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Peterson was listed on Wednesday's injury report with a quadriceps issue, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post, though it doesn't appear very severe. It'll nonetheless be worth monitoring what the veteran running back is able to do in practice Thursday and Friday, especially with Chris Thompson (toe) also nursing an injury. Peterson gashed Miami's defense for 118 yards on 23 carries Week 6, in addition to two catches for 18 yards, but he'll have a tougher matchup Sunday against the 49ers.

