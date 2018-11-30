Peterson (shoulder) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant.

Peterson likely was just held out of Thursday's session for maintenance as the Redskins prepare for a crucial Monday Night Football matchup with the slumping Philadelphia defense. The Eagles were ripped apart by Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Ingram and Saquon Barkley the past three games, yielding six total touchdowns and a trio of 100-yard rushing performances. Of course, Peterson is more one-dimensional than the aforementioned running backs, and he'll have stiffer competition for snaps with Chris Thompson (rib) expected to return Monday.

