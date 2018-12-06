Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Returns to practice
Peterson (shoulder) was present at Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
After his typical veteran day off to manage a lingering shoulder injury, Peterson is back in the fold one day later. His level of participation is of some interest, but the fact he's practicing is enough to know the 33-year-old is trending toward an appearance, per usual.
