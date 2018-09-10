Peterson took 26 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals.

Peterson obviously got the job done from a fantasy perspective, but he only produced 3.7 yards per carry and earned 52 of his receiving yards on a garbage-time play that ended with a lost fumble. Passing-down specialist Chris Thompson actually had the stronger performance from a non-fantasy standpoint, taking five carries for 65 yards and catching six of seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Samaje Perine was a healthy inactive and Rob Kelley took just three carries for seven yards. Peterson should be looking at another large workload on the ground in Week 2 when the Redskins host a Colts team that just surrendered a 17-95-1 rushing line to Cincinnati's Joe Mixon.